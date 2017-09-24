Bangladesh needs "massive international assistance" to feed and shelter the over 430,000 Rohingya who have fled Myanmar in recent weeks, the head of the UN refugee agency said Sunday.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said there were "immense" challenges after visiting the overflowing camps around Cox's Bazar in southern Bangladesh.

"I was struck by the incredible magnitude of their needs. They need everything – they need food, they need clean water, they need shelter, they need proper health care," he told reporters.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports on the perilous journey that the Rohingya make.

Registering the Rohingya

The UN said Sunday that over 430,000 Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority, had arrived from Myanmar's Rakhine state since the outbreak of violence there in August.

Grandi said the influx had slowed in recent days but it was impossible to tell whether more would come.

He also said his office was providing "technical assistance" to help Bangladesh register the Rohingya, whom Myanmar considers to be illegal immigrants.

Bangladesh only recognises a tiny fraction of around 700,000 Rohingya living in camps near the border with Myanmar as refugees, referring to the rest as undocumented Myanmar nationals.

It has "no plan for the time being" to grant refugee status to the newly-arrived Rohingya, senior Bangladesh minister Amir Hossain Amu said on Sunday.

"We want Rohingya to return to their own land," said Amu, who chairs a cabinet committee on national security.

Bangladesh has begun providing the new arrivals with identity cards and recording their biometric data, a process that began last week and is expected to take several months to complete.