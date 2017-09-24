Three United Nations soldiers from Bangladesh were killed by an explosive device that detonated as they were escorting a convoy in northern Mali on Sunday, the West African country's peacekeeping mission and Bangladesh's military said.

Attacks on peacekeepers in Mali, where militants continue to operate in the vast desert in the north of the country, have made the UN mission there, MINUSMA, the organisation's deadliest.

Another five UN troops were seriously wounded in Sunday's explosion, which occurred at around 7 am (0700 GMT) on the main road between the towns of Anefis and Gao, MINUSMA said in a statement.

"Our thoughts go firstly to the families and loved ones. We pledge our complete support to them during this painful ordeal," the head of MINUSMA, Koen Davidse, said.

"The mission will use all means to ensure that justice is rendered."

The UN did not immediately release the nationalities of the soldiers.