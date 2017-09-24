Six US air strikes on a Daesh desert camp in Libya killed 17 militants and destroyed three vehicles, the US military said on Sunday.

US Africa Command said in a statement that strikes on Friday targeted a camp 240 kilometres (150 miles) southeast of Sirte, a city that was once its stronghold in Libya.

The camp was used to move fighters in and out of Libya, plot attacks and store weapons, the statement said.

“ISIS (Daesh) and Al Qaeda have taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Libya to establish sanctuaries for plotting, inspiring and directing terror attacks,” the statement said.