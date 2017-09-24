WORLD
KRG leader says partnership with Baghdad over, vote to go ahead
Kurdish Regional Government leader Massoud Barzani says his people's partnership with the Iraqi government has failed and the independence referendum will be held on Monday as planned.
KRG president Massoud Barzani speaks during a news conference in Erbil, Iraq, September 24, 2017. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2017

Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government President Massoud Barzani, on the eve of an independence referendum he has championed in defiance of the central government, said on Sunday that his people's "partnership with Baghdad has failed".

"We have reached the conclusion that independence will allow us not to repeat past tragedies," he told a news conference in Erbil, capital of semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish government in the north of the country.

"The partnership with Baghdad has failed and we will not return to it," said Barzani, who has resisted pressure from the central government, neighbouring states and Washington to call off the referendum and to negotiate a new deal.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Erbil in northern Iraq.

Barzani urged "all Kurds to vote in peace from tomorrow".

"The referendum is the first stage of Kurdistan giving its opinion. After that, a long process will begin," the Kurdish leader said.

"The referendum is not for defining borders or imposing a fait accompli. We want a dialogue with Baghdad to resolve the problems, and the dialogue can last one or two years," Barzani said, in reference to disputed zones such as oil-rich Kirkuk.

Barzani said he hoped Turkey, a strong opponent of the referendum, would not close its border with Iraqi Kurdish region, warning that both sides would emerge "losers".

As for the risks of violence, he said: "We never think of armed conflict but we are ready for everything. We have all the love for the Iraqi army and we are brothers.

"We expect reactions from one side or another but we are convinced that whatever the risk and the price, it's better than waiting for a dark outcome."

Tension rises

The Iraqi government asked the semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Sunday to hand over international border posts and its international airports, retaliating to a Kurdish independence referendum to be held on Monday in northern Iraq.

It also asked the foreign countries to stop oil trading with the Kurdish region and to deal with the central government in regards to airports and borders, said a statement published by Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi's office

Earlier on Sunday, Abadi said Baghdad would take the "necessary measures" to protect Iraqi unity.

"To take a unilateral decision affecting the unity of Iraq and its security, and the security of the region, with a referendum on separation is unconstitutional and against civil peace. We will take the necessary measures to preserve the unity of the country," Abadi said in a televised address.

Iraqi Kurds in provinces controlled by the KRG in northern Iraq are set to head to polls on Monday to vote in a controversial referendum on whether to secede from Iraq.

Along with Baghdad, Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all spoken out against the poll, saying it will only distract from the ongoing fight against Daesh and further destabilise the region.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston takes a look at the challenges posed by the KRG referendum for the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
