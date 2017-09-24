Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government President Massoud Barzani, on the eve of an independence referendum he has championed in defiance of the central government, said on Sunday that his people's "partnership with Baghdad has failed".

"We have reached the conclusion that independence will allow us not to repeat past tragedies," he told a news conference in Erbil, capital of semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish government in the north of the country.

"The partnership with Baghdad has failed and we will not return to it," said Barzani, who has resisted pressure from the central government, neighbouring states and Washington to call off the referendum and to negotiate a new deal.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Erbil in northern Iraq.

Barzani urged "all Kurds to vote in peace from tomorrow".

"The referendum is the first stage of Kurdistan giving its opinion. After that, a long process will begin," the Kurdish leader said.

"The referendum is not for defining borders or imposing a fait accompli. We want a dialogue with Baghdad to resolve the problems, and the dialogue can last one or two years," Barzani said, in reference to disputed zones such as oil-rich Kirkuk.

Barzani said he hoped Turkey, a strong opponent of the referendum, would not close its border with Iraqi Kurdish region, warning that both sides would emerge "losers".

As for the risks of violence, he said: "We never think of armed conflict but we are ready for everything. We have all the love for the Iraqi army and we are brothers.