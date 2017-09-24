As emergency workers searched by floodlight in smashed buildings for survivors of Mexico’s deadliest earthquake in 32 years amid fading rescue prospects, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday.

The epicentre of the quake was 99 kilometres south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock reports.

Mexico’s capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.

Five days later…

Rescue work continues five nights after the disaster and as President Enrique Pena Nieto urged Mexicans to turn their attention to rebuilding.

The search continued in a ruined office building in Mexico City’s hip Roma neighbourhood and a five-story apartment in historic Tlalpan after Tuesday’s 7.1 quake toppled dozens of buildings and killed over 300 people.

The temblor, Mexico’s worst since a 1985 quake killed thousands, may have left some 30,000 badly damaged homes in the adjacent states of Morelos and Puebla and economic losses of $4 billion to $8 billion.

But authorities called off efforts in the upper-middle class Linda Vista zone, after pulling ten bodies from the rubble, while work at the Tlalpan-based apartment building was briefly halted on Saturday due to a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that shook southern Mexico and spread fear in the capital.

“In Tlalpan, there is still a possibility of finding people alive. It’s URGENT,” read a meme passed around Saturday on social networks.