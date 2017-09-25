Prince Harry launched the third Invictus Games on Saturday as he made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Military veterans from 17 countries are competing in the annual games which is an initiative by the UK's Prince Harry to help veterans and disabled or wounded soldiers overcome trauma suffered in combat.

In his address, Prince Harry said the games were "not only to help veterans recover from their physical and mental wounds, but also to inspire people to follow their example of resilience, optimism and service in their own lives."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story.