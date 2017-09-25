Eleven people died when a blaze engulfed two houses early Monday in an eastern China city prone to fatal fire disasters, the government said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province and left two other people hospitalised in serious condition, a local government statement said.

Ten more people sustained minor injuries.

The fire was soon brought under control and its cause was being investigated.

Deadly fires are common in China, where fire safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax.