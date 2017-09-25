WORLD
Pyongyang's hydrogen test prompts South Koreans to re-examine their safety
Even after decades of tensions, people in South Korea say the sixth nuclear test has rattled their nerves, causing many to prepare for a possible conflict.
A South Korean armed policeman takes part in a drill at a subway station in Seoul on August 22, 2017 on the sidelines of a South Korea-US joint military exercise. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2017

After more than 60 years of tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul, South Koreans have become accustomed to the possibility of war with their northern neighbour. 

But the stakes were raised after North Korea carried out a hydrogen bomb test at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site earlier this month. Many in South Korea are now preparing for the possibility of conflict. 

"Although people say there's no point in preparing this [survival kit] because a nuclear bomb would wipe out Seoul, there's the saying, "prepare for the worst, hope for the best," South Korean comedian Kang Yoo-mi said. 

Yoo-mi's video on survival kits has over half a million views as the demand for emergency supplies increases in South Korea.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim takes a look.

