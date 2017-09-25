Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded on Monday a greater say over the nomination of judges in proposals that will be closely scrutinised by the European Union and rights groups concerned over Warsaw’s compliance with rule-of-law standards.

Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, unexpectedly vetoed the party’s own overhaul of the judiciary following nationwide protests and warnings from Poland’s Western allies about a politicisation of the courts.

The EU is already at loggerheads with the PiS government over a range of issues and a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers on Monday was expected to gauge the appetite for taking punitive action against Warsaw.

The Eurosceptic PiS says reform of the judicial system is needed because the courts are slow, inefficient and steeped in a Communist-era mentality, but critics of the government plans said its rules were part of a drive toward authoritarianism.

Duda’s counter-proposals on judicial reform — which have to be approved by lawmakers to take effect — would still increase political control over the courts, though he envisages this being exercised by the president as well as by parliament.

“I believe this reform is of great social importance and will be enforced,” Duda told reporters.

Reforms

Under Duda’s plans, parliament would need a three-fifths majority, not just a simple majority as under the vetoed proposals, to appoint new judges, and the president would be able to intervene if lawmakers cannot agree.