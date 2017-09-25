AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The campaign for New Zealand’s general election has been an extraordinary one. The run-up to Saturday’s vote included the resignation of three party leaders, the redemption of a prime minister who had previously led his party to its worst-ever result, the ‘Jacindamania’ phenomenon, the ejection from parliament of the country’s indigenous political party and the near-extinction of the Greens.

'The Kingmaker'

Now one man, Winston Peters, leader of the centrist-nationalist New Zealand First Party (NZF) holds the balance of power, having taken 7.5 percent of the party vote, which gives his party nine out of the 121 seats in parliament. He has been in the position of 'Kingmaker' twice before, going into coalition in 1996 with the centre-right National Party and in 2005 with the centre-left Labour Party.

Mercurial and famed for his pugilistic approach to the media, Peters has been in parliament since 1978, with only one break (2008 to 2011). He was formerly a National MP, before being expelled from that caucus and forming NZF in 1993. He has previously served as deputy prime minister, treasurer and minister of foreign affairs. Now aged 72, it is widely thought — although he has never confirmed it — that this will be his last term in parliament.

Peters won the electorate of Northland in a 2015 by-election but lost the seat on Saturday. He is said to blame this at least in part on a public leak of information about an accidental government pension overpayment (which he promptly repaid) ascribed by him to underhanded play of operatives of the governing National Party. Whether or not that is an accurate appraisal of the situation or the seat merely returned to the party that previously held it, in line with general trends, Peters is nonetheless said to harbour resentment towards National. To compound matters, the motion to eject him from the National Party caucus in 1996 was seconded by none other than Bill English, the current prime minister.

'Jacindamania'

Probably the most storied aspect of this campaign is the rise of 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern, a charismatic protege of the three-term Labour prime minister, later head of the UNDP, Helen Clark. Just seven weeks before the election, Jacinda Ardern took over as the fifth leader of Labour since Clark’s resignation in 2008. She replaced Andrew Little who had led the party since 2014 and had resigned in the face of polling that placed the party at 24 percent — while the National Party was polling in the mid-40s.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Ardern, who had long been a popular figure in ‘soft media’ such as women’s magazines and morning television shows, sparked a media phenomenon dubbed ‘Jacindamania’. Her popularity was internationally reported and the media focus on Ardern eclipsed the minor parties who rapidly dived in the polls. Within four weeks, Labour had rebounded dramatically, jumping to 43 percent and overtaking National for the first time in more than a decade.

'Let’s Tax This'

Among this reversal of fortune, Ardern decided to campaign on numerous taxes, including a proposal to introduce a capital gains tax that has been widely considered to be a significant factor in the defeat of Labour in the previous two election campaigns, and had in fact been retired as a policy by Little. Ardern made a “captain’s call” to bring back the capital gains tax and went further to announce that an expert tax working group would be appointed after the election to decide tax policy to be implemented that term.

New Zealand is an outlier among wealthy countries in leaving capital gains untaxed except in certain limited cases. Labour’s focus on capital gains is intended to discourage the country’s disproportionately high investment in residential real estate — identified as a major factor in the rapid decline in housing affordability in the cities and particularly the largest city, Auckland. This appeals particularly to younger voters unable to buy their own homes at current prices.

Although the policy was sold as being a way to encourage more housing affordability, it suffered from not being targeted solely at housing, appearing to include farms and businesses, and having exceptions for “the family home” introduced after the initial announcement.

A lack of clarity around a proposal to introduce a water use levy with funds raised targeted to restoration of waterways also raised the ire of the powerful dairy and horticultural sectors, introducing something of an urban-rural split to the campaign, to the detriment of Labour which is strongest in urban areas.

These announcements did not survive media scrutiny and National exploited the lack of clarity in Labour’s tax policy with a particularly effective campaign advertisement repurposing the Labour Party’s slogan of 'Let’s Do This' to 'Let’s Tax This'. The incoherence and ad hoc nature of these announcements, as well as the ensuing back-downs, arrested the party’s momentum.

Under-30s stay home

Hopes of Ardern being propelled into the prime ministership in a ‘youthquake’, in the style of Jeremy Corbyn’s UK Labour election revival after record enrolment and voting by voters under 30, failed to be realised. Voter turnout was up only 0.9 percent (to 78.8 percent) on the previous election.

Nonetheless, the 35.79 percent of the party vote that Labour achieved on the day (against National’s 46 percent) is the best electoral result for Labour since losing power in 2008. Ardern appears secure as Labour leader and, whatever the outcome of coalition talks in the next few weeks, is tipped as a serious contender for the prime ministership in 2020.