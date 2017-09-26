WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil to restore mining ban in Amazon rainforest
After domestic and international criticism, the Brazilian government revoked an August decree which authorised private companies to mine a sprawling Amazon reserve.
Brazil to restore mining ban in Amazon rainforest
By abolishing the decree, the Brazilian government saves an area slightly larger than Denmark in the Amazon, which is arguably the worlds largest tropical rainforest. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

Brazil will reinstate a mining ban in a vast area of the Amazon rainforest, the government announced on Monday, in an about-face that is a victory for environmentalists who feared deforestation.

The Mines and Energy Ministry said in a statement that President Michel Temer's administration had decided to revoke an August decree abolishing the National Reserve of Copper and Associates (Renca), an area of roughly 46,100 square kilometres (17,800 square miles) or slightly larger than Denmark.

The decision will be published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, officials said.

The reserve in the northern states of Amapa and Para was established in 1984 to protect what are thought to be significant deposits of gold, copper, iron ore and other minerals from the perceived threat of foreign miners at the time.

The reserve covers a section of the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, the preservation of which is seen as essential to soaking up carbon emissions responsible for global warming.

The government said it would revisit the issue in the future in a wider debate on the issue.

"Brazil needs to grow and create jobs, attract mining investment and even tap the economic potential of the region," the ministry statement said.

The government had argued that lifting the ban would be a boon to the economy and would allow better oversight of the area estimated to have 1,000 people illegally mining there.

RECOMMENDED

Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho and other officials have maintained that the reserve merely applied to mining and that other protections for conservation areas and indigenous land inside Renca would remain.

But environmentalists argued that merely building roads or infrastructure in the area would bring deforestation and threaten biodiversity.

"If carried out, the cancellation of the decree shows that, no matter how bad, there is no leader absolutely immune to public pressures," Marcio Astrini, coordinator of public policy for environmental group Greenpeace, said in a statement.

"It is a victory of society over those who want to destroy and sell our forest."

The government had steadily backtracked in the face of the criticism, legal action and efforts to overturn the decree in Congress.

A judge also granted an injunction blocking the decree.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem