“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” singer Stevie Wonder told his audience as he put one knee to the stage during a concert at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday, September 23.

With the help of his son, Wonder put his other leg down so that he was kneeling and facing the cheering crowd, with his son doing the same. "I’m taking both knees," Wonder said. "Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe."

The recent wave of kneeling to take a stand comes after US President Donald Trump’s comments on Friday at a political rally in Alabama.

There Trump described National Football League players who chose to take the knee through renditions of the national banner as "sons of bitches" who should be fired.

Trump's diatribe did not end there.

The US president took to his favourite platform – Twitter – where he continued tweeting on the subject on Monday.

Kaepernick's storm

Football players taking the knee for social justice made their way onto the political scene in August 2016 during the sport’s pre-season games.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem, citing racial injustice and police brutality among the reasons.

Kaepernick first began his protest by sitting on the sidelines. Later, at another game, he knelt alongside his teammates during the anthem.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour," Kaepernick told NFL Media. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

As the season continued, more and more players as well as audience members, supported Kaepernick’s message by also kneeling, placing a hand on a fellow athlete who is kneeling or, in some cases, linking arms with one another in unity.

Some football players showed their support for Kaepernick by raising their fists in salute during the national anthem.

History of 'taking the knee'

Over the weekend, an image of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr from 1965 circulated on the internet.

In the photograph, King is on his left knee peacefully demonstrating against voter registration along with many other activists, in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

Later that day, more than 250 people were arrested for marching without a permit.

King’s daughter Bernice King also voiced her disbelief with social rights today by juxtaposing her father’s image with that of Kaepernick and calling on President Trump to realise the nature of the issue at hand.

Black power salute

Known as the Black Power Salute, this act of peaceful protest previously rocked the 1968 Olympics when first and third place winners from the United States raised their fists and bowed their heads during the national anthem as a sign of black power, amidst the fight for equal civil rights in the US.

Former president Barack Obama voiced support in 2016 for Kaepernick's right to protest during the anthem saying that “I think he cares about some real, legitimate issues that have to be talked about."

Unfortunately, such actions have not gone unpunished.

No team has signed Kaepernick on since he became a free agent at the end of the last football season. This alleged blackballing of Kaepernick by NFL teams has been attributed towards his activism against ongoing social justice issues in the US.

'YOU'RE FIRED'

Trump’s rhetoric against kneeling football players continued over this weekend through a series of Twitter messages where Trump said that if NFL players wanted "the privilege" of high salaries, they "should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

Trump once again called for NFL owners to fire players who protest during the US national anthem.