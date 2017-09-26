The United States said it was "deeply disappointed" that the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq held a referendum on support for independence on Monday, calling the vote "unilateral."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the move would "increase instability and hardships" for northern Iraq and complicate the ability of the semi-autonomous KRG to work with Iraq's central government and neighbouring countries.

Nauert also said the US opposes moves by any parties to change boundaries in Iraq, adding that Daesh and other extremists were hoping to "exploit instability and discord" in the country.

The vote is non-binding and not expected to result in immediate independence, but KRG leaders say it will open the door to negotiations with Baghdad for greater autonomy.

The United Nations also responded to the vote with regret and said it was "unilaterally declared, included disputed areas."

Iraq rejects talks with KRG

After the vote, the Iraqi government said it refuses to engage with the KRG about the results of the "unconstitutional" referendum on independence.

"We are not ready to discuss or have a dialogue about the results of the referendum because it is unconstitutional," Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said in a speech broadcast on state TV on Monday night.