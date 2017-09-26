September 26, 2017
Some in Middle Eastern societies see women’s participation in the workforce, especially in politics and art, as a threat to generations-old traditions.
Sabrein Zeidan, a woman in the occupied West Bank, is using her camera to change this perception.
She captures scenes of Palestinian women in the workforce, challenging stereotypes in male-dominated professions.
“Photography is known to be a man's profession, but that is not true. The Palestinian woman is capable of doing it as well,” Zeidan says.
TRT World’sMohammad Hamayel has more on the story.
SOURCE:TRT World