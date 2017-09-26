WORLD
A different image: Palestinian women band together in photo exhibition
Bethlehem's Sabrein Zeidan broke through as a photographer in a largely male-dominated profession. Now she's focusing her lens on other Palestinian women challenging gender stereotypes.
The exhibition has been launched in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestine. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

Some in Middle Eastern societies see women’s participation in the workforce, especially in politics and art, as a threat to generations-old traditions.

Sabrein Zeidan, a woman in the occupied West Bank, is using her camera to change this perception.

She captures scenes of Palestinian women in the workforce, challenging stereotypes in male-dominated professions. 

“Photography is known to be a man's profession, but that is not true. The Palestinian woman is capable of doing it as well,” Zeidan says.

TRT World’sMohammad Hamayel has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
