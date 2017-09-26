US President Donald Trump denied inflaming racial tensions Monday, insisting his charged comments that prompted protests by NFL and other players were about patriotism, not colour.

After his volley of verbal attacks on black athletes led players across the country to kneel during the US national anthem over the weekend, the besieged president played defence on Twitter on Monday.

'He's fired!'

Trump had started the furore by attacking players like Colin Kaepernick. The NFL player first took a knee through renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner during last year's American football season to protest police brutality toward African-Americans.

Trump indirectly called Kaepernick a "son of a bitch" who should be fired.

More than 150 pro-football players took a defiant stance on Sunday, kneeling, linking arms or raising clenched fists during the anthem before 14 games.

In response, the US leader doubled down on those remarks by urging fans to boycott the NFL as long as the protests continued.

And on Monday, keeping the issue alive for the fourth day, Trump insisted: "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

He also took to Twitter to deny any rifts about the issue with his influential chief of staff.

Troubling time for Trump

Trump – who faces low poll numbers and is struggling to enact his agenda – earlier tried to single out the NFL players who protested.