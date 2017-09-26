WORLD
Over 50,000 flee in fear of imminent volcano eruption in Bali
Mount Agung has recorded over 560 tremors as it threatens to erupt for the first time since 1963.
As of Friday, Indonesias Mount Agung is on the highest alert level for eruption. September 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

Vehicles laden with food, masks and bedding have been dispatched to help more than 57,000 people who have fled a volcano on the tourist island of Bali, as rising magma and increased tremors fuel fears of an imminent eruption.

Mount Agung, about 75 kilometres (47 miles) from the Indonesian tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August, threatening to erupt for the first time since 1963.

"The chance that an eruption will happen is quite big. But it cannot be predicted when it will happen," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, said.

The increased frequency of tremors shows the magma is continuing to move towards the surface, with the mountain entering a "critical phase", the spokesman said.

The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said there has been an increase in volcanic tremors, with a total of 564 recorded on Monday.

Mount Agung is one of more than 120 active volcanoes extending the length of Indonesia, which straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire.

It last erupted in 1963, killing nearly 1,600 people and sending ash as far as the capital Jakarta.

Evacuees have packed into temporary shelters or moved in with relatives. Some 2,000 cows have also been evacuated from the flanks of the volcano.

Balinese residents, international NGOs and the government have begun organising aid.

Around 62,000 people lived in the danger zone prior to the evacuations, according to the disaster mitigation agency.

Officials announced the highest possible alert level on Friday due to an increase in volcanic activity, and told people to stay at least nine kilometres away from the crater.

Trekking tours on the mountain have been cancelled by operators but officials have otherwise been at pains to assure tourists the island is safe.

The airport in Bali's capital Denpasar, through which millions of foreign tourists pass every year, has not been affected, but several countries including Australia and Singapore have issued a travel advisory.

SOURCE:AFP
