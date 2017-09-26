How has the vote affected Iraq and the wider region?

The results of the Kurdish Regional Government's referendum in support of an independent region in the northern Iraq could trigger further instability in the Middle East.

The poll has escalated tensions between the Kurds and Iraq's Arab majority, raising fears of unrest.

Iraq will not allow the Kurdish referendum to divide the country and will take necessary measures to ensure the stability of the country, Iraqi political analyst Wathiq al Hashimi said.

And even the vote is non-binding and will not automatically lead to cessation of the semi-autonomous Kurdish majority areas, it has sparked renewed tensions with Baghdad, Turkey and Iran.

Washington has also warned the vote would "increase instability".

But the vote is also seen by the Kurds as a major step towards a long-cherished dream of statehood in the region, where formal borders have remained in place for decades and recent conflicts have resulted in several de facto partitions.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Erbil, northern Iraq.

What was the outcome of Monday's vote?

The turnout was 72 percent, with 3.3 million of the 4.58 million registered voters taking part, election commission spokesman Shirwan Zirar said late Monday.

Prior to the vote, the commission had put the electorate at 5.3 million.

Results were expected within 24 hours, with an overwhelming "yes" vote predicted.

How have the KRG's neighbours reacted?

However, opposition from the international community, as well as Iraq and its neighbours, makes any immediate formal separation unlikely.

That kind of de facto partition, once rare in the Middle East, has become far more common in the chaos that followed the 2011 Arab uprising.

Iran and Turkey fear an administratively separate region will give terror groups a new stronghold - terror groups which both countries have struggled to contain.

With 30 million ethnic Kurds scattered across the region, mainly in Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria, Tehran and Ankara also fear the spread of separatism to their own Kurdish populations.

TRT World speaks to an Iraq analyst Ahmed Rushdi in Baghdad about the potential fallout.

How has Iraqi's government responded?

The Iraqi leadership will not hold talks with KRG about the results of the "unconstitutional" referendum held on Monday in northern Iraq, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said.

As voting progressed, Iraq's parliament ordered Abadi to "deploy forces" in disputed areas.