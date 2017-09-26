Supermarkets are gradually re-opening in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico but the situation is far from normal and many customers are going home disappointed.

The fact that some stores and restaurants have re-opened for the first time since Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island September 20 is welcome in a place where nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water.

Governor Ricardo Rossello and other Puerto Rican officials said some ports have been cleared by the Coast Guard to resume accepting ships, which should allow businesses to restock. But the situation remains far from normal.

Many people living near a crumbling dam in storm-battered Puerto Rico have been evacuated, Rossello said on Monday, as he asked for more government aid to avert a humanitarian crisis after Hurricane Maria.

There have been growing concerns for some 70,000 people who live in the river valley below the Guajataca Dam in the island's northwest, where cracks were seen on Friday in the 88-year-old earthen structure.

Rossello said he was working on the assumption that the 35-m (120-foot) dam would collapse.

"I'd rather be wrong on that front than doing nothing and having that fail and costing people lives," he said in an interview with CNN. "Most of the people in the near vicinity have evacuated."

About 320 people from small towns closest to the dam have moved to safety, according to local media.

The fear of a potentially catastrophic dam break added to the immense task facing disaster relief authorities after Maria, which was the second major hurricane to strike the Caribbean this month.

Economic crisis

The storm killed at least 29 people in the region, at least 10 of those in Puerto Rico, which was already battling an economic crisis.

Rossello said that before the storm struck, he had been embarking on an aggressive fiscal agenda that included more than $1.5 billion in cuts.

"This is a game changer," he told CNN. "This is a completely different set of circumstances. This needs to be taken into consideration otherwise there will be a humanitarian crisis."

Governor Rossello on Monday asked for more government aid to avert a humanitarian crisis in the island. The Puerto Rico government also asked a judge for up to four extra weeks to meet key deadlines in its bankruptcy case after Hurricane Maria brought its fragile infrastructure to its knees.

White House response

A lot of politicians criticised US President Donald Trump for his delayed response to the situation in Puerto Rico, one of whom was Hillary Clinton.

“He clearly doesn’t want to talk about Puerto Rico,” Clinton said on Monday evening on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes.