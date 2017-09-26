The family of slain veteran Syrian opposition activist Orouba Barakat and her journalist daughter Halla Barakat believe they were killed on the orders of the Syrian regime.

Orouba and Halla were found murdered in their Istanbul apartment on Friday.

Police say that their investigation into the deaths is still at an early stage but Syrian activists claim the regime of Bashar al Assad is targeting its critics around the world.

From North Carolina, TRT World's Jon Brain has this exclusive report.

Widespread condemnation

The killings unleashed a wave of shock among exiled Syrian opposition activists, whose National Coalition grouping is based in Istanbul.

"The hand of terrorism and tyranny is the prime suspect in this heinous crime of assassination," the Syrian National Coalition said in a statement.