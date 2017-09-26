Masoud Barzani, the president of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), has urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi to begin talks a day after his administration held a referendum on independence from Baghdad.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi central government demanded that the authorities in Erbil give Baghdad control of all airports in KRG-controlled areas within 72 hours to avoid a possible aerial blockade on the region.

But Barzani responded in a televised address on Tuesday by calling on Baghdad "not to close the door to dialogue.”

Barzani added that the “yes” vote had won Monday’s non-binding referendum, which was held in defiance of the government in Baghdad and which had angered their neighbours and their US allies.

The KRG’s Rudaw TV channel said an overwhelming majority, possibly over 90 percent, had voted in favour of independence. Final results are expected by Wednesday.

Iraq considers the vote unconstitutional, especially as it was held not only within the regions officially assigned to the KRG, but also in disputed territories held by the KRG elsewhere in northern Iraq.