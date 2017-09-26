WORLD
3 MIN READ
KRG leader Barzani calls for talks with Baghdad after referendum
A day after the KRG held a referendum on independence from Iraq, the Baghdad government has given Erbil 72 hours to hand over control of all airports in its territory or face coming under embargo.
KRG leader Barzani calls for talks with Baghdad after referendum
KRG President Masoud Barzani called on world powers to respect the will of millions of people who voted in the referendum. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

Masoud Barzani, the president of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), has urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi to begin talks a day after his administration held a referendum on independence from Baghdad.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi central government demanded that the authorities in Erbil give Baghdad control of all airports in KRG-controlled areas within 72 hours to avoid a possible aerial blockade on the region.

But Barzani responded in a televised address on Tuesday by calling on Baghdad "not to close the door to dialogue.”

Barzani added that the “yes” vote had won Monday’s non-binding referendum, which was held in defiance of the government in Baghdad and which had angered their neighbours and their US allies.

The KRG’s Rudaw TV channel said an overwhelming majority, possibly over 90 percent, had voted in favour of independence. Final results are expected by Wednesday.

Iraq considers the vote unconstitutional, especially as it was held not only within the regions officially assigned to the KRG, but also in disputed territories held by the KRG elsewhere in northern Iraq.

RECOMMENDED

The United States, major European countries and neighbours Turkey and Iran strongly opposed the decision to hold the referendum, which they described as destabilising at a time when all sides are still fighting against Daesh.

In ethnically mixed Kirkuk, where Arabs and Turkmen opposed the vote, authorities lifted an overnight curfew imposed to maintain control. Kirkuk, located atop huge oil resources, is outside the official KRG territories but controlled by Kurdish forces that occupied it in 2014 after driving out Daesh fighters.

"We may face hardship but we will overcome," Barzani said, calling on world powers "to respect the will of millions of people" who voted in the referendum.

Prior to the referendum, Barzani said a “yes” outcome would not result in independence, but would provide a mandate for negotiations with Baghdad and neighbouring countries over the peaceful secession of the region from Iraq.

Baghdad said there would be no such talks.

"We are not ready to discuss or have a dialogue about the results of the referendum because it is unconstitutional," Prime Minister Abadi said on Monday night.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem