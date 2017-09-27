A Palestinian gunman killed three Israeli guards and wounded a fourth in an attack on a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot dead, police said.

The attacker was a 37-year-old Palestinian, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said, who approached the back gate entrance of the Har Adar settlement, hiding among fellow Palestinian day labourers who were being checked by security forces.

He aroused the suspicion of private guards and paramilitary Israeli police posted at the entrance checkpoint.

Challenged to halt, the Palestinian "opened his shirt, drew a pistol and fired at the security staff and troopers at close range", Samri said. She provided a handout photograph of his small-calibre firearm and two bullet clips.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has this report.

The shooter was identified by the police to be from Beit Surik, a Palestinian village near Har Adar, who carried a work permit for the settlement.