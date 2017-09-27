WORLD
1 MIN READ
Eviction of Maasai from Serengeti sparks controversy
Tanzania’s government says it's relocating the Maasai tribe in order to protect its national parks. Locals say the eviction is to make way for a Dubai-based hunting company.
Eviction of Maasai from Serengeti sparks controversy
Evicted tribe members are trying to survive in dire conditions with a lack of basic needs, food, water and shelter. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

Tanzanian government forces have been demolishing the homes and farms of the Maasai tribe near the Serengeti in the last few weeks in what authorities say is an effort to protect the national parks from overgrazing.

All farmsteads spreading over a 450-square kilometre area have been burned recently.

Hundreds of tribe members say they have been evicted from their ancestral homelands to make way for a Dubai-based hunting company.

RECOMMENDED

“This is some sort of chaos. Our animals are going to die, it will become a disaster in Maasailand.” Tom Kairrung, a Maasai leader, said.

TRT World’sDan Ashby has this report from the Serengeti.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem