ISTANBUL, Turkey — Ebru Dosekci stands in front of her work: a bright yellow visualisation of a soundwave, cast in polyurethane, sanded and coloured with auto paint. She says the piece is inspired by her 11-year-old son.

“This is a soundwave of a child’s laughter,” she says, “a slice of waveform.”

She has taken and cast a magnified 3D model of her son’s laugh in polyurethane. The kicker is when light shines on the sculpture: Dosekci has styled it so that the shadow on the floor spells out “SHINE.”

“Shine,” she says, “because you know, a child’s laughter is so bright, so pure, so shiny.”

The 12th edition of Contemporary Istanbul, a four-day art fair featuring some 73 galleries, Turkish and international, ended on September 17. Unlike previous editions, this year the fair coincided with the opening of Istanbul Culture and Arts Foundation’s (IKSV) well-respected Istanbul Biennial (which will remain on view until mid-November).

The overlap was no coincidence, in fact, but was planned carefully with stakeholders involved in Istanbul’s art scene, says Hasan Bulent Kahraman, a member of CI’s Executive Committee.

“Last year’s very difficult conditions,” he says, “showed us that holding art events in Istanbul in the same week would create greater synergy.”

Co-ordinating with IKSV and the various art galleries which scheduled openings during the expo week beginning on September 11, Kahraman says, is helping Istanbul to establish “a major art and cultural activities week.”

The third week of September was indeed an art-event packed one: in addition to CI and the 15th Istanbul Biennial opening, Ai Weiwei’s first exhibition in Turkey also kicked off at the private Sakip Sabanci Museum, with the artist in attendance. The renowned Chinese contemporary artist’s talk on September 13 was so popular that an extra room with a live video connection had to be set up to accommodate the many unlucky attendees who couldn’t find a seat in the main room.

Turkey’s leading museum of modern art, the Istanbul Modern, is one of the biennial venues, as is a former Greek primary school in Karakoy. Many Istanbul galleries are hosting new exhibitions within days of each other to lure art lovers who are already visiting Istanbul for CI and the Istanbul Biennial.

And sure enough, even relatively small events, such as the opening of the new Pi Artworks gallery in Karakoy last Thursday, have been packed, despite the busy cultural calendar.

Other smaller exhibitions include one by the veteran Turkish-Armenian artist Sarkis’ Sari Punctum (Yellow Punctum), on display at Riverrun as part of a Bunker Exhibition series. Elgiz Museum, a private collectors’ museum, is hosting Homage to Masters of Sculpture on the terrace, open to the elements and free to the public. Canan’s Behind Mount Qaf can be viewed at Arter until December, while Franz Ackermann’s solo exhibit Come On! can be seen at Dirimart Dolapdere.