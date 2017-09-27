WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uganda lawmakers brawl during presidential age-limit debate
Uganda MPs scuffled in parliament ahead of a debate on whether to grant long-serving President Yoweri Museveni another term in office.
Uganda lawmakers brawl during presidential age-limit debate
Ugandan lawmakers shouted, threw punches and chairs in the fight between ruling and opposition parties on September 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday shouted, shoved, threw punches and lobbed documents in a fight between ruling party politicians and those from the opposition ahead of a debate on whether to grant long-serving President Yoweri Museveni another term in office.

Museveni, 73, has been ruling the country for more than three decades, and has expressed a willingness to run for a sixth consecutive term in 2021.

But there is a constitutional age limit saying no one over the age of 75 can serve as president.

In order to clear the way for Museveni, some members of his party presented a constitutional amendment scrapping age limits.

RECOMMENDED

After a six-hour debate tempers flared, an MP was accused of bringing a gun into the chamber and the fight began.

At least one MP brandished a chair and attempted to hit his opponent over the head.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem