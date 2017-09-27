WORLD
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
King Salman issues a decree ordering for it to become legal for women to drive in the kingdom after the majority of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars approved its permissibility.
FILE PHOTO: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the legalisation of women being allowed to drive must adhere to standards outlined in Islamic law. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

Saudi King Salman on Tuesday ordered that women be allowed to drive cars, state media said, ending the kingdom's status as the only country where that is forbidden.

The royal decree ordered the formation of a ministerial body to give advice within 30 days and then implement the order by June 2018, according to state news agency SPA.

It stipulated that the move must "apply and adhere to the necessary Sharia standards," without providing details, and said a majority of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars had approved its permissibility.

Saudi Arabia has been widely criticised for being the only country in the world that bans women from driving, despite ambitious government targets to increase their public role, especially in the workforce.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell has more.

Women in the kingdom are also bound by law to wear long robes and a headscarf and require the consent of a male guardian for most legal actions.

The kingdom has been opening more areas for women through the government's modernising reforms, which have sparked tensions with influential clerics upon whose support the ruling family relies.

The United States, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, welcomed King Salman's order.

"It's a great step in the right direction for that country,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

SOURCE:Reuters
