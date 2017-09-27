Myanmar's government will manage the redevelopment of villages torched during violence in Rakhine state that has sent nearly half-a-million Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh, a minister was reported as saying on Wednesday.

The plan for the redevelopment of areas destroyed by fires, which the government has blamed on Rohingya rebels, is likely to raise concern about the prospects for the return of the 480,000 refugees, and compound fears of ethnic cleansing.

Human rights groups and refugees blame the Myanmar army for burning Rohingya hamlets.

"According to the law, burned land becomes government-managed land," Minister for Social Development, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye told a meeting in the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe, the English-language Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.

Aye also heads a committee tasked with implementing solutions to Rakhine's long-simmering tensions.

Citing a disaster management law, Aye said that redevelopment would "be very effective" in a meeting with authorities on Tuesday. The law states the government oversees reconstruction in areas damaged in disasters, including conflict.

The minister did not elaborate on any plans or what access to their old villages returning Rohingya could expect.