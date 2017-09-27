Thailand's top court sentenced ousted premier Yingluck Shinawatra to five years in prison for mismanaging a rice subsidy scheme, a verdict read in absentia ruled on Wednesday.

Yingluck fled the kingdom last month, after her administration was toppled in a 2014 coup. She was later put on trial for negligence over the scheme, which is said to have cost billions of dollars.

She maintained her innocence and accused the ruling junta of a political witch-hunt.

But the Supreme Court in Bangkok then deemed her guilty, arguing that she failed to stop corruption and losses in the rice programme.

"The court found that the defendant is guilty as charged ... the court has sentenced her to five years in prison and the court also unanimously agreed that the sentence will not be suspended," a judge said.

What happens next?

The verdict makes Yingluck's return to the kingdom increasingly unlikely. It ruled that the leader "should have designated reasonable and effective regulations that could concretely prevent loss from the beginning of the programme."

"The defendant did not take such precaution therefore contributing to huge losses to farmers, state budget, Ministry of Finance, the country and the people," it continued.

After attending dozens of hearings in a trial that lasted more than one year, Yingluck failed to turn up for a ruling originally scheduled for August 25 – a day of high drama that left the kingdom dumbfounded.

Scheme costs $10 billion

The 50 year old has not made any public appearances or comments since pulling the vanishing act.