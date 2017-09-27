Bangladesh is planning to build special shelters for 6,000 Rohingya Muslim children who entered the country without parents to escape violence in neighbouring Myanmar, a government official said on Tuesday.

Children make up about 60 percent of the 480,000 Rohingya Muslims who have poured into Bangladesh over the last four weeks to flee persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Junior minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed said that the social welfare ministry has asked local authorities for 81 hectares (200 acres) of land to build facilities for children without parents, and about 1,580 such children have already been registered.

Zillar Rahman, a senior official at the ministry, said that the government wants to protect such children by keeping them away from adults.

Ages between 13 and 18 are vulnerable. If they live with the adults there is a possibility of getting harmed or involved in criminal activities - Zillar Rahman, senior Bangladeshi official

Between the new arrivals and some 300,000 Rohingya who were already living in the area due to previous violence in Myanmar, there are now nearly 800,000 refugees in camps around the Bangladesh border town of Cox's Bazar that are bursting at the seams.

While nearly 30,000 ethnic Rakhine Buddhists as well as Hindus have been displaced inside Myanmar since August 25 when the army launched operation against Muslim rebels, an estimated 500 Hindus have fled to Bangladesh.

Most of Myanmar's estimated 1.1 million Rohingya live in northern Rakhine state.

They face severe persecution in the Buddhist-majority country, which refuses to recognise them as a legitimate native ethnic minority, leaving them without citizenship and basic rights.

