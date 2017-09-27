POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Egypt's leaning tower of Alexandria meets its end
The leaning tower, a high-rise which lost its footing and ended up leaning on the buildings across the street for support, will be demolished.
Egypt's leaning tower of Alexandria meets its end
A 13-story building in Al Azarita, Egypt, leaned on another building due to structural loopholes on June 1, 2017. / Anadolu Agency
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

Egyptian construction workers have begun to demolish a 13-storey tower after it toppled onto another building last June. 

Called the leaning tower of Alexandria, the high-rise lost its footing and ended up leaning on the buildings across the street for support.

The building was immediately evacuated at the time, and no injuries were reported.

RECOMMENDED

The tower is a grim reminder of the poor state of urban planning in Egypt. 

According to the estimates from an Egyptian research group, Built Environment Observatory, nearly 200 people die and over 800 families are rendered homeless from similar building collapses annually.

TRT World’s Nicholas Morgan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem