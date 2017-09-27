US President Donald Trump praised his administration on Tuesday for "a really good job" helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria, discounting complaints of a slow response. The US island territory's governor has also defended relief efforts.

Trump has agreed to boost federal disaster assistance, ordering more funds be made available for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

"Much of the Island has been destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with," he tweeted.

He also said he would pay a visit on October 3 to Puerto Rico as well as to the US Virgin Islands, a neighbouring Caribbean territory struggling to recover from two major hurricanes in a single month.

Slow response?

Democratic leaders in Congress and some residents in Puerto Rico have accused the Republican administration of sluggish response times if compared to a disaster on the US mainland, even though Puerto Rico's 3.4 million inhabitants are US citizens.

The criticism was heightened by a series of Twitter messages by Trump on Monday about hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, where he also referred to the island's $72 billion debt crisis and bankruptcy.

TRT World's Mark Gayreports.

Maria devastates Puerto Rico

Maria roared ashore Puerto Rico last Wednesday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the island in nearly a century, knocking out the territory's entire electrical grid, unleashing severe flooding and causing widespread heavy damage to homes and infrastructure.

The storm has claimed more than 30 lives across the Caribbean, including at least 16 in Puerto Rico.

It was the third major hurricane to hit the United States in less than a month, following Harvey in Texas and Irma in the Caribbean and Florida. Maria was downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday, far off the coast of North Carolina.

"We've gotten A-pluses on Texas and in Florida, and we will also on Puerto Rico," Trump told reporters in Washington. "The difference is this is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean. It's a big ocean; it's a very big ocean. And we're doing a really good job."

Trump visited Texas and Florida after Harvey and Irma. The last Republican president, George W. Bush, faced widespread criticism for his administration's handling of Hurricane Katrina, which killed some 1,800 people in and around New Orleans in 2005.

Bush faced particular ire for saying, at a time when the Federal Emergency Management Agency was widely seen as having fallen short in its response, that the then-FEMA head, Michael Brown, was doing a "heckuva job."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the island needed 1,000 to 1,500 additional security personnel and at least another 200 generators, as well as fuel for them. He urged Trump to propose an aid package to Congress in the next day or two.

"With all due respect, President Trump, relief efforts are not 'doing well,'" Schumer said.

Governor Defends Trump