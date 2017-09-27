Iraq executed 42 people, including a woman, for mass killings and other "terrorism" offences over the past week, the justice ministry and the United Nations said on Wednesday after a surge in sectarian violence.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein said on Wednesday he was "appalled" that Iraq had hanged 42 men on Sunday, almost certainly without a fair trial, and that he feared more would follow.

"I am appalled to learn of the execution of 42 prisoners in a single day," Zeid said in a statement.

Zeid added that it was "extremely doubtful" that strict due process and fair trial guarantees, including the men's rights to effective legal assistance and a full appeals process as well as to seek pardon or commutation of their sentence, had been met in every one of the 42 individual cases.

Amnesty International described the news as "extremely alarming" and that "mass execution is a shocking display of the Iraqi authorities' resort to the death penalty to try to show they are responding to security threats."

"The death penalty is an irreversible and reprehensible punishment that should not be used in any circumstances and there is no evidence to show that it deters crime more than any other means of punishment," Amnesty said in a report.

Both urged Baghdad to immediately suspend the death penalty, which rights groups say has been used with increasing frequency by Iraqi authorities in recent years.

The 42 hanged this week amounted to almost a third of the total number the campaign group said were put to death in all of 2012, when Iraq ranked third in a list of countries that carried out the most executions, behind China and Iran.