BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Twitter doubles character limit for tweets
The head honchos at Twitter say the change will make it easier for people to say what they need to say, but some analysts believe it's more about attracting new users and boosting flagging revenue.
Twitter doubles character limit for tweets
The new 280-character initiative is trial for a small group of Twitter users around the world. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

As of Wednesday, a select group of Twitter's 328 million users will have a little more room to express themselves.

The social media site is letting users send tweets of 280 characters, twice the current limit.

The expansion won't be available for Chinese, Korean or Japanese users, they hardly ever exceed the 140 limit due to their character based script.

RECOMMENDED

"We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters. We felt it, too. But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint," said Aliza Rosen, a product manager at Twitter.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports with more.

Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem