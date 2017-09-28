International police agency Interpol voted on Wednesday to include Palestine as a member state, in a new boost to Palestinian efforts for international recognition and influence amid long-stalled negotiations with Israel for full statehood.

The decision drew an angry Israeli reaction and threat of retaliation.

It also raised concerns that the Palestinians might use their elevated status to seek the arrests of Israelis, though Palestinian officials said there were no immediate plans to do so.

Interpol announced the inclusion of the "State of Palestine" as well as the Solomon Islands on Twitter and its website Wednesday after a vote by its general assembly in Beijing.

A victory for Palestine

With the new votes, Interpol will have 192 member countries.

Interpol didn't immediately announce how many members supported Palestinian membership.

According to the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)'s diplomatic wing, Palestine was voted in by more than 75 percent of member states.

Over Israeli objections, the UN General Assembly recognised Palestine as a non-member observer state in 2012.

Since then, the Palestinians have sought to join various UN and international bodies to buttress their dream of full statehood.

Israel has condemned the campaign as an attempt to bypass negotiations.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki hailed Wednesday's vote as a "victory for law enforcement" and a "voice of confidence in the capacity of law enforcement in Palestine."

He promised to uphold Palestinian commitments to combating crime and strengthening the rule of law.

Criticism from Israel

In Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision "seriously harms the chances to achieve peace."

In a meeting with US Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, Netanyahu also said the "diplomatic warfare" carried out by the Palestinians will not go unanswered. He did not elaborate.

But earlier, Cabinet Minister Zeev Elkin, a close Netanyahu ally, said Israel should cancel gestures granted to the Palestinians, such as permits to work and enter Israel, and special travel permits for Palestinian leaders.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak called it "another failure" for Netanyahu.