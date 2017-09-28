The Syrian currency has plunged dramatically in value since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

In July, the regime introduced a new banknote with a higher denomination – a 2,000 pound bill.

The new note is worth approximately $4 at current exchange rates and carries a portrait of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, a very controversial image for hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

It has been in circulation across the country for two months, but in opposition-held areas it has found no takers.