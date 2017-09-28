CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie engaged
The actors met while filming the second series of the HBO television series where they enjoyed a brief, onscreen romance.
Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie engaged
Actors Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harrington pose for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 3, 2016. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who enjoyed an on-screen romance in the HBO television hit series, announced their engagement in Britain's Times newspaper on Wednesday.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, in 2011 while filming the second season of the Emmy-winning show in Iceland.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," Harington told Vogue magazine in an interview last year.

RECOMMENDED

The British duo, both 30, had only a brief on-screen romance before Leslie's character, Ygritte, died in the arms of Snow in season four. 

Her final words, "You know nothing, Jon Snow," have become one of the show's most famous lines.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem