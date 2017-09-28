The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday denied allegations that Russian and Syrian jets had killed at least 150 civilians in over a week of bombing, saying it had been careful not to hit civilians.

The ministry was responding to comments made on Wednesday by opposition rescue workers who accused Moscow and Damascus of killing at least 150 civilians and of injuring dozens in air strikes in Idlib Province.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that the opposition-run Civil Defence group which made the allegations was made up of "charlatans" who could not be regarded as objective sources of reliable information.

"Russian air force planes do not strike residential districts in populated areas in order to avoid casualties," Konashenkov said.

"Targets are terrorist bases, armoured vehicles and ammunition stories which are always identified by drones and always confirmed by other channels beforehand."

He said Russian planes operating in Idlib Province had only targeted fighters and their equipment in the last week.

The airstrikes

Russian and Syrian jets killed at least 150 civilians and injured dozens in over a week of heavy bombing that shattered a six-month halt in intensive aerial raids in opposition-held northwestern parts of Syria, opposition rescue workers said on Wednesday.

The renewed bombing campaign came after an array of militants led by the former Al Qaeda offshoot in Syria last week waged a wide-scale offensive against regime-controlled areas in northern Hama.

"We have pulled 152 bodies and we have rescued 279 civilians since the Russian and regime bombing campaign," said Salem Abu al Azem, a senior rescue worker from the opposition-run Civil Defence in Idlib, adding bodies were still being pulled out of the wreckage of buildings flattened by air raids.

Civil defence officials and other humanitarian aid workers have documented the destruction of six hospitals, five defence centres, and power stations in the first few days of the bombing campaign alongside hitting camps where displaced civilians have been sheltering.

