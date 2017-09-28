In Pictures: Hong Kong protesters commemorate Umbrella Movement anniversary
In Pictures: Hong Kong protesters commemorate Umbrella Movement anniversarySeptember 28, 2017 marks the third anniversary of the Umbrella Movement – the pro-democracy protests that shook Hong Kong.
Pro-democracy protesters holding iconic yellow umbrellas marking the third anniversary of the start of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement on September. 28, 2017 / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong gathered outside the government headquarters to commemorate the anniversary of the Occupy Movement, holding a three-minute moment of silence.

In September 2014, Joshua Wong and his fellow student activists barged into the Hong Kong’s government headquarters opposing China’s growing interference in Hong Kong’s politics.

Wong and his fellow activists launched a 79-day protest demanding a full-fledged democracy. 

Things escalated and riot police were called in, who then used tear gas and rubber bullets to quell the protests. To defend themselves from the police atrocities, people used umbrellas.

Since then, the umbrellas have become the movement’s most visible symbol, and the revolution came to be known as the Umbrella Movement.

