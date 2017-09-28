CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Britain unveils this year's Turner Prize nominees
The prestigious Turner prize, which champions the best of Britain's visual artists, will be awarded to one of four nominees on December 5.
Britain unveils this year's Turner Prize nominees
A gallery worker stands next to a painting by Turner Prize nominee Lubaina Himid at the press preview for the 2017 Turner Prize at Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, Britain September 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

A 62-year-old Tanzanian-born artist whose creations include dinner plates painted with vomiting aristocrats is part of a new breed of British art nominees for the high-profile Turner Prize.

Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize is the UK's most high-profile visual arts award. During the 1990s, it helped to launch the careers of some of the stars of the Young British Artists movement, such as Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. 

The winner will be announced on December 5 and will receive a $33,600 (£25,000) cash prize. 

An ageist award? 

Himid and Anderson are the first artists over the age of 50 to be nominated since 1991 – when an age limit was introduced.  

RECOMMENDED

Lubaina Himid, 62, who authored the vomiting aristocrats piece is joined on the shortlist by British painter Hurvin Anderson, 52.  The other two shortlisted artists, German painter Andrea Buttner and British filmmaker Rosalind Nashashibi, are both in their 40s.

"It feels at this moment that contemporary art is not as generational as perhaps it was in the 90s or even in noughties," Alex Farquharson, director of organisers Tate Britain director said.

"There are so many artists, now of older age, whose work is being shown in very contemporary contexts and being discussed in very current critical context, and are being looked at by younger artists."

An exhibition showcasing the nominees' work opened in Ferens Gallery in the northern city of Hull on Tuesday and runs until January 7.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem