An Egyptian court sentenced the supreme leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Badie to another life term in prison on Thursday.

The judgment relates to violence that broke out in 2013 after the army toppled the democratically-elected government of Mohammed Morsi in the wake of mass demonstrations against him.

General Abdel Fattah al Sisi led the military at that time and was elected president the following year.

Authorities outlawed the Brotherhood after Morsi was ousted and arrested thousands of its supporters.

They also dissolved its Freedom and Justice Party, which Morsi led.

Mass life and death sentences have been common since then in what rights groups call an unprecedented crackdown.