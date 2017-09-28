TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Opposition party to boycott Turkish parliament opening
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) says the party move aims to draw attention to imprisoned deputies.
Opposition party to boycott Turkish parliament opening
A Turkish court has ordered the release of a parliamentarian, Ayhan Bilgen, who was the former spokesman for an opposition party, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) on Sept. 8. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

The parliamentary group of opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) will not attend the parliament's new legislative year that is due to begin on Sunday, according to a party spokesman on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference at HDP headquarters in capital Ankara on Thursday, Osman Baydemir accused Turkey's judicial system of "demolishing the free will of the nation.”

"We will not be a part of the covering up of lawlessness and injustice. [For this reason,] we will not attend the legislative year beginning on October 1." 

Ankara has accused the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

After the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey that followed an almost two-year-long pause in hostilities in July 2015, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including many women and children. 

RECOMMENDED

Several HDP deputies, including party leaders Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, were arrested last November for allegedly failing to cooperate in a counterterrorism investigation.

Reminding that the party’s deputies were in prison, Baydemir said his party's parliamentary group would stand in front of the prison in Edirne where their leader Demirtas remains under arrest.

He said the HDP “deputies, who represent the will [of the peopel] in the parliament, and were elected by the nation, are in Edirne, Kandira, Silivri and Sincan prisons."

HDP deputies have been facing prosecution under the country’s anti-terrorism law after their parliamentary immunity was lifted in March 2016.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report