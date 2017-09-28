United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that violence against Rohingya Muslims in the northern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine state could spread to central Rakhine, where 250,000 more people were at risk of displacement.

Guterres told the UN Security Council during its first public meeting on Myanmar in eight years, that the violence had spiraled into the “world’s fastest developing refugee emergency, a humanitarian and human rights nightmare.”

“We have received bone-chilling accounts from those who fled - mainly women, children and the elderly,” he said.

“These testimonials point to excessive violence and serious violations of human rights, including indiscriminate firing of weapons, the use of landmines against civilians and sexual violence.”

Myanmar invites UN chief to visit country

The National Security Advisor of Myanmar told the United Nations Security Council that Yangon had invited UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit the country.

The statement came after the UN said that a visit of its officials to Myanmar had been postponed because of "bad weather."

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN said it had been told its representatives could join a government-steered trip to the area on Thursday - but the visit did not take place.

Halt on weapon supply urged