WORLD
2 MIN READ
US verifying Daesh leader Baghdadi's new audio recording
Message was Baghdadi's first purported audio communication in almost a year during which Daesh lost much of its so-called caliphate.
US verifying Daesh leader Baghdadi's new audio recording
In July, Moscow said it was struggling to confirm if Baghdadi was dead or alive, a month after reporting his possible death in an air strike near the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa in Syria. (AFP/file) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

The United States is trying to verify a purported recording of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who had been rumored to be dead, but suggested audio released Thursday could well be real. 

"We are aware of the audio tape purported to be of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and are taking steps to examine it," an intelligence community source said.

"While we have no reason to doubt its authenticity, we do not have verification at this point."

Thursday's was the first audio message said to be of Baghdadi since November 2016.

RECOMMENDED

It was not clear when the message released by the Daesh-affiliated Al Furqan media group was recorded.

In it, the apparent Daesh leader lashed out at "infidel nations headed by America, Russia and Iran" who, along with their allies, have inflicted losses on the militants during separate anti-Daesh offensives in Syria and Iraq.

In July, Moscow said it was struggling to confirm if Baghdadi was dead or alive, a month after reporting his possible death in an air strike near the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report