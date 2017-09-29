The United States is trying to verify a purported recording of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who had been rumored to be dead, but suggested audio released Thursday could well be real.

"We are aware of the audio tape purported to be of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and are taking steps to examine it," an intelligence community source said.

"While we have no reason to doubt its authenticity, we do not have verification at this point."

Thursday's was the first audio message said to be of Baghdadi since November 2016.