The United States on Thursday pressed for the International Atomic Energy Agency to carry out more inspections in Iran, warning that failure to do so would make the nuclear deal with Tehran "an empty promise."

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that some countries were trying to shield Iran from more inspections by the IAEA, which is charged with verifying Tehran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord.

"Without inspections, the Iran deal is an empty promise," she said in a statement.

Haley's push for more inspections comes just 15 days before Trump must certify to the US Congress whether Iran is in compliance with the agreement.

"If the Iran nuclear deal is to have any meaning, the parties must have a common understanding of its terms," Haley said in a statement.

"Iranian officials have already said they will refuse to allow inspections at military sites, even though the IAEA‎ says there must be no distinction between military and non-military sites.

"Now it appears that some countries are attempting to shield Iran from even more inspections."

Although she named no countries, diplomatic sources said she was referring to Russia.

Ten days ago, the head of the Iranian nuclear programme, Ali Akbar Salehi, accused Washington of sabotaging the agreement and called on IAEA to resist Washington's "unacceptable demands."