Ankara and Moscow agree on the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while addressing a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The joint press conference followed a meeting between the Turkish and Russian presidents at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"We have discussed regional issues including Iraq and Syria. We both agree on the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria," Erdogan said.

"As Turkey and Russia, we have reconfirmed our determination to maintain our joint will and close cooperation to find a political solution for the Syrian conflict," he further said.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ankara and Moscow would work to "deepen coordination" on ending the over six-year civil war in Syria.

He said the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria had given "significant momentum" to the Geneva process, referring to the peace talks between the Syrian regime and opposition envoys.