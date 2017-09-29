The death toll from a boat which capsized off Bangladesh carrying Rohingyarefugees is set to pass 60, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

"Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead ... 40 are missing and presumed drowned," IOM spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva, referring to the Thursday accident.

"The total fatality toll be in the range of 60," he added, increasing a previous toll of 19.

Survivors from the accident told IOM staff that the boat was carrying about 80 people, including 50 children, who were believed to be fleeing violence from Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.

"Survivors described being at sea all night, having no food," Millman said.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh police police confirmed 20 dead as a new surge in the refugee numbers fleeing Myanmar military operation took the total to about 502,000.

Armed Buddhists harassing Rohingya

Survivor, Abdul Kalam, 55, said at least 100 people had been on board. His wife, two daughters and a grandson were among the dead, he said.

Kalam said armed Buddhists had come to his village about a week ago and taken away livestock and food. He said villagers had been summoned to a military office and told there were no such people as Rohingya in Myanmar.

After that he decided to leave and headed to the coast with his family, avoiding military camps on the way.