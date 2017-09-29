WORLD
3 MIN READ
White House to probe private use of emails
The investigation will look into the use of private email by senior aides, including President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
White House to probe private use of emails
Despite the uproar over the practice during the campaign, key Trump officials began using their own private email accounts just weeks after the election that they concede were sometimes used for official communication. (AP)
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

The White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private email by senior aides, pulling batches of emails on the White House server to and from their private accounts, Politico reported on Thursday.

Citing four unnamed officials, Politico said the effort began this week after it reported that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and other senior White House officials had used private email accounts to exchange messages for government business.

A US House of Representatives committee asked the White House on Monday for information about the Politico report.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, asked if Trump was concerned about the reported use of private emails, told reporters earlier on Thursday, "The White House has been clear and instructs all staff to fully comply with the Presidential Records Act. All staff has been briefed on the need to preserve those records, and will continue to do so."

During Trump's 2016 election campaign, the Republican real estate developer attacked Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Some of Clinton's messages were later determined to contain classified information.

RECOMMENDED

The White House probe could take several weeks or even months to complete as officials are searching for all emails sent or received about government business, Politico reported.

"The White House counsel's office is reviewing the accounts to determine if the messages are germane to any investigations such as the ongoing Russia probes by Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller," Politico reported.

Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible collusion with Trump associates. Russia has denied any such efforts, and Trump has dismissed any talk of collusion.

Politico earlier reported that other senior Trump aides had also used private email accounts, including former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and economic adviser Gary Cohn.

The New York Times reported on Monday that private accounts were also used by the president's daughter Ivanka Trump after she became a White House adviser and by Stephen Miller, a senior Trump adviser.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report