Al Shabab fighters killed at least 15 soldiers in an attack on a military base near Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, the militant group and Somali officials said on Friday.

The militants used guns and car bombs to take control of the base and a nearby town, Barire, 50 km southwest of Mogadishu, in an early morning attack.

The fighters also took 11 pickup trucks mounted with machine guns, known as "technicals," said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabab’s military operation spokesman.

A Somali military officer put the number of dead at 15; Al Shabab said 21 were killed.

The government and Al Shabab often give differing accounts of death tolls.

"There was a battalion of soldiers but it was a fierce fighting; twin suicide car bombs and hand-to-hand fighting," Captain Osman Ali said.

"The attacked soldiers were Somali military and the special forces trained by the US called Danab. There were neither AMISOM nor other foreigners there," Ali added, referring to African Union peacekeeping troops.