POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Japan launches bid to tackle errant elderly drivers
With Japan's elderly drivers responsible for more than their fair share of fatal crashes, authorities grapple for ways to tackle a growing problem as the country's population ages.
Japan launches bid to tackle errant elderly drivers
Statistics show people aged over 65 were responsible for nearly a thousand deadly crashes in Japan last year. (File Photo AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan – more than a quarter of the total – in 2016, according to the Japan's National Police Agency.

In one of the most shocking cases, an 87-year-old crashed his truck into a group of schoolchildren, killing a six-year-old and injuring others, prompting demands for action on the issue.

With the elderly set to account for 40 percent of the population by 2060, there are increasing fears for public safety.  

RECOMMENDED

Authorities in some regions have resorted to novel ways to encourage some of the 4.8 million drivers over 75 in Japan to hand over their licence.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report