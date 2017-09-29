At least fourteen people were killed and 40 more wounded when suicide attackers targeted a Shia mosque in Afghan capital on Friday, a senior interior ministry official told TRT World.

Police say at least two of the attackers were killed

One of the attackers blew himself up in Qala e Fatehullah area of Kabul city, near the Hussainia mosque, as security forces were on alert for possible attacks during Muharram, the holiest month in Shia Muslims' religious calendar.

"The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 metres from Hussainia mosque," General Salim Almas, Kabul's criminal investigative director said.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports from Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but following the attack the Taliban were quick to distance themselves from the bombing.

"Today's Kabul attack has nothing to do with us. After a thorough investigation we found out that we had no operation in Kabul, and this attacked is not linked to us," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman said.

Kabul Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it received 33 wounded, six of them children.