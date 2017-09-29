Moscow has received an "advance payment" from Turkey for the S-400 missile defense system, a Russian presidential aide said on Friday.

"The contract has entered into force, the advance payment was made," Vladimir Kozhin said, according to Russia's official TASS news agency.

The issue of transferring technology of S-400 production to Ankara has not been discussed yet, he added.

On September 13, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that Turkey went ahead with the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system because it was tired of waiting for another supplier.

Erdogan's remarks came a day after Kozhin confirmed that a contract had been signed, without giving an exact date.

"I can merely guarantee that all of the decisions made under this contract strictly agree with our strategic interests," he told TASS.